Indigenous Services I Quality and Clinical Manager I Full-time

Aboriginal Home Care provides culturally appropriate services to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people throughout Australia; including domestic assistance, personal care, social/community and transportation thus enabling them to live independently in their homes.

This role will be part of the Indigenous Services leadership team will be based in NSW. Location is flexible, however regular state-wide travel will be required. You will be required to have previous experience or awareness of working with Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people and their communities and you will be working within a community where connections are valued.

What we are looking for:

We are currently seeking an experienced Quality and Clinical Manager to ensure that our branches and Careforce are delivering quality services that are safe, effective and of high quality and ensuring continuous improvement.

The role will provide clinical expertise and oversight of our quality, safety, continuous improvement systems and processes to ensure front line clinical and care capability uplift within Indigenous Services while also building desired capabilities in Healing Minds, Aboriginal nursing and care coordination to meet emerging needs.



Essential Criteria:

Demonstrated understanding of the issues affecting Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people and communities

Nursing, allied health or Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander health practice experience with unrestricted AHPRA registration

Track record in quality improvement, quality management or clinical risk management in aged care, health or community care organisations

Extensive experience and understanding of the regulatory standards and frameworks operating in home services and community nursing;

Proven ability to build and refine quality improvement systems in a cross-disciplinary and complex service

Highly developed ability to build relationships with operational teams and engage with internal and external stakeholders

Reporting and data management

Open to completing background checking (Right to work/Police and reference checks)

Benefits:

Yearly Paid Community and Wellbeing leave days

NAIDOC Leave

Competitive Remuneration

Flexible Work Options – We believe in a work life balance and flexibility that allows people to thrive at work

Attractive KM travel allowance

Supported learning and development program – a Career and not just a Job

Mobile phone and laptop for work purposes

Health insurance and fitness memberships discounts

We’re all about making a bigger difference together

At Australian Unity the health, safety and wellbeing of our people and our customers is our highest priority. In recognition that COVID-19 is affecting the way we work and creating new and sometimes challenging issues for our people, we have special leave arrangements in place and strengthened measures to support employee mental health and wellbeing. All successful persons will be required to provide proof of a 2021 flu vaccination and COVID vaccination dose 1, within a week of commencing employment. Your Talent Acquisition Specialist will help guide you through this requirement, we thank you for your understanding and support during these unprecedented times.

If you want to join a team which makes a real difference within an essential service, apply today!

Australian Unity is an Equal Opportunity employer and we encourage applications from all members of the community, including people of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander descent, culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds and, mature aged people. To view our Reconciliation Action Plan, please click https://www.australianunity.com.au/about-us/reconciliation-action-plan